Shania Twain Gets Her Own Barbie!

The country singer received her doll dressed in her iconic outfit from her 1997 hit “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

Mattel is celebrating the 65th anniversary of Barbie with one-of-a-kind role model dolls, which also come in conjunction with the celebration of International Women’s Day.

The brand chose “global storytellers” who are “using their platform for good.”

Viola Davis, Dame Helen Mirren, Kylie Minogue, Maira Gomez, Nicole Fujita, Enissa Amani and Lila Avilés are also getting dolls a part of this special collection. Each doll represents a separate country.

Davis represents the United States of America, while Twain represents Canada.

Barbie officially turns 65 on March 9.