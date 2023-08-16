Listen Live

Shania Twain Announces Las Vegas Residency!

Let's Go, Girls!

By Dirt/Divas

Shania is off to Las Vegas for her third residency in the New Year!

Twain will kick off her latest residency – ‘COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits!’ – at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on May 10.

Shaina said in a statement, “The audience can expect all the hits with a few fan favourites from the new album in there, too.”  

Tickets for the residency – which includes 24 performances, ending on December 14 – will go on sale on August 21.

WATCH: OFFICIAL DANCE VIDEO FOR SHANIA TWAIN’S “GIDDY UP”

Shania released her last album, ‘Queen of Me’, back in February, and the chart-topping star previously revealed that she finds songwriting to be therapeutic.

