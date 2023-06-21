Taylor Swift Announces European Eras Tour

Swift revealed 38 new shows for the international leg of the tour taking place in 2024.

Things will kick off with four back-to-back shows in Tokyo taking place February 7-10 and continue through the summer before wrapping with 2 shows at Wembley Stadium in London. Other stops include Sydney, Paris, Dublin, Milan, Munich and more.

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” Taylor wrote on social media to share the news with fans.”

“I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year on these new international dates!”