Taylor Swift Makes Donation To Michigan Community Food Back!

Taylor Swift donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan last week, ahead of her two nights performing at Detroit’s Ford Field.

The food bank announced the donation on Friday via Facebook, sharing a quote from the singer, “No matter what happens in life, be good to people.”

“These words ring true today with Taylor’s surprise donation to Gleaners during her #TSTheErasTour stop in #Detroit,” the ecstatic social media post raved. “Thank you for making an impact & empowering kids and families with nutritious food!”

As the Detroit Free Press reported, Swift’s donation amount was not disclosed, but was described as “generous.”