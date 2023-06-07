Taylor Swift is Single Again!

After about a month of dating Taylor and The 1975’s Matty Healy Call it Quits

According to a source, it was always a casual thing. They are no longer romantically involved says the source to People.

The two were first linked in May after Taylor had broken up with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

TMZ reported that the couple “were pretty inseparable when she wasn’t performing,” double dating with her friends and visiting a recording studio together.