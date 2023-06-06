Taylor Swift’s Re-Release of ‘Speak Now’ Includes Collaborations!

‘Can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th’

Taylor Swift is giving fans a special taste of what’s to come with the release of her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), due July 7.

The star took to social media today to share the back cover of the album which reveals the six “from the vault songs” that will be included in addition to Taylor’s Version of the original 16 songs that were included on the 2010 album.

Of the six songs, two are collaborations. Track 17, titled “Electric Touch,” features Fall Out Boy, while track 20, “Castles Crumbling,” features Paramore’s, Hayley Williams.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be the third re-release of six that Taylor has planned to regain artistic control of her music. It follows Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), which were both released in 2021. The album is available to pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com.