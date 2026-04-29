Canada Just Inducted a Whole Playlist of Feelings 🇨🇦🎶

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame just dropped its latest inductees… and honestly, it reads like the most Canadian road trip playlist ever assembled.

We’re talking nostalgia, heartbreak, cottage country vibes, and at least one song you’ve screamed in your car like you were in a music video.

RELATED: Canadian Music Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees

The Icons Heading Into the Hall

This year’s class includes:

The Tragically Hip

Feist

Loverboy (Mike Reno & Paul Dean)

Roch Voisine

They’ll all be honoured at a ceremony on September 26, with performances still to be announced. Translation: start emotionally preparing now.

The Tragically Hip: Canada’s Emotional Support Band 🖤

If Canada had a heartbeat, it would probably sound like Ahead By A Century playing somewhere in the background.

The Tragically Hip didn’t just make music… they basically narrated Canadian life. From small towns to hockey nights to existential feelings at the cottage, they got us.

Their legacy also carries a bittersweet note. Frontman Gord Downie passed away in 2017 after battling glioblastoma. The band says the honour feels emotional, knowing he won’t be there to share the moment.

And honestly… yeah. That one hits.

Feist: Soft Voice, Loud Impact 🎤✨

Feist is proof that you don’t need to shout to be heard.

Her album The Reminder (2007) gave the world the ridiculously catchy 1234 — which somehow lived in commercials, playlists, and your brain rent-free for years.

Then she followed it up with Metals, winning the Polaris Music Prize and reminding everyone she’s not just catchy… she’s critically elite.

Loverboy: The Reason Fridays Feel Like Fridays 🎸

Before “weekend mode” was a thing… Loverboy invented it.

Songs like Working for the Weekend and Turn Me Loose are basically mandatory for:

Road trips

Backyard beers

Questionable dance moves after 10 p.m.

They didn’t just define the ’80s… they defined every Friday since.

Roch Voisine: Canada’s Bilingual Heartthrob 💙

Roch Voisine built a massive international following, especially with hits like Hélène.

He’s one of those artists who made it cool to:

Switch between English and French

Be wildly popular across multiple countries

And still somehow feel like a hometown favourite

Final Thought

Canada doesn’t always shout about its music legends… but when it does, it quietly reminds you:

Yeah… we’ve been producing iconic artists this whole time.

Now excuse us while we go queue up a playlist and feel deeply Canadian for the next few hours. 🇨🇦🎧