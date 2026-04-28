Fast Food Rankings Are In… and Yes, Couples Are Still Arguing in the Drive-Thru 🍟🚗
Let’s talk about one of life’s greatest relationship tests, “Where do you want to eat?”
Because apparently, some people are out here doing two or three drive-thrus in one trip just to keep the peace.
For kids? Fine. For grown adults? Absolutely not. Choose a lane, Chad.
RELATED: Fast Food Finesse: How to Navigate McDonald's While Keeping Your Fitness Goals in Check
The Overall Fast Food Power Rankings
According to a recent poll, here are the chains people are most into right now:
- McDonald's
- Chick-fil-A
- Wendy's
- Burger King
- Taco Bell
- Subway
- KFC
- Domino's
- Dairy Queen
- Arby's
No surprises here. It’s basically the Mount Rushmore of “I shouldn’t… but I will.”
Men vs. Women: The Drive-Thru Divide
Both men and women agree on one thing, McDonald's is the best!
What Men Are Thinking:
- Burger King jumps up to #2
- More love for heavier hitters like KFC, Domino's, and Arby's
- Popeyes sneaks into their Top 10
What Women Are Thinking:
- Less enthusiasm overall (because someone has to be the adult here)
- Dairy Queen climbs to #7
- Lower rankings for Burger King, Domino's, and KFC
Generational Differences
Across all ages, McDonald's stays undefeated… except for Boomers, who said, “Actually, we’ll take Wendy's.
Respectfully, that feels very on-brand.
Younger Crowds (Millennials & Gen Z):
- More love for Taco Bell
- #2 for Millennials
- #3 for Gen Z
- Pizza Hut makes their Top 10
Basically: bold flavours, questionable late-night decisions, zero regrets.
The Real Takeaway
This isn’t just a list. This is a snapshot of every car ride argument ever:
- One person wants Taco Bell
- One wants Dairy Queen
- Someone suggests Subway like they’re making responsible choices
And suddenly you’re doing a full fast food tour of Ontario like it’s a culinary road trip no one asked for.
At the end of the day, we all say we want variety. But somehow we still end up at McDonald's.
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