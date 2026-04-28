Taylor Swift Is Trademarking… Herself (Because 2026 Is Wild)

Taylor Swift has officially entered her “you will not clone me, thank you very much” era.

Yes, in a move that feels equal parts genius and slightly dystopian, Taylor has filed to trademark her voice and image… because apparently in 2026 you don’t just need security for your house, you need it for your vocal cords too.

“Look What You Made Her Trademark”

The pop queen has submitted three trademark applications in the U.S.

One is based on a photo of her performing during the iconic Eras Tour

The other two are audio clips of Taylor introducing herself while promoting her album The Life of a Showgirl

So basically, she’s locking down her face, her voice, and probably her vibe next.

And honestly? Fair. Because the internet has been treating celebrity likenesses like a DIY project lately.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” Music Video Drops Today — Because February Clearly Needed a Main Character

Why This Is Happening (a.k.a. The AI Era)

A trademark lawyer explained that this could give Taylor a legal superpower: she can go after anything that sounds or looks “confusingly similar.”

Translation:

If some random dude in his basement uploads a song that sounds like Taylor singing about heartbreak and cardigans… she can say, “Absolutely not, sir. Jail, but make it legal.”

It’s not just about identical copies either. Even close enough impressions could be challenged. So yes, your friend doing a slightly-too-good Taylor impression at karaoke might want to dial it back. 🎤

The Internet Already Took It Too Far

This didn’t come out of nowhere. AI-generated versions of Taylor have already been floating around online, including:

Fake explicit images (because of course the internet went there 🙄)

A doctored political ad making it look like she endorsed Donald Trump

At this point, celebrities aren’t just managing fame… they’re managing their deepfake alter egos.

She’s Not the Only One

Even Matthew McConaughey has jumped on this trend, trademarking his voice and likeness earlier this year to avoid AI knockoffs.

Which feels very on-brand for him. You just know there’s an AI somewhere trying to say “alright alright alright” and he shut it down immediately.

The Bigger Picture

This is where we are now:

You can clone a voice in minutes

You can generate a fake celebrity in seconds

And now… celebrities are trademarking themselves like they’re limited-edition merch

Honestly, it’s giving: “You can stream my music, but you cannot BE me.”

And if anyone was going to lead the charge on protecting their brand down to the syllable… of course it’s Taylor Swift.