Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” Music Video Drops Today — Because February Clearly Needed a Main Character

After what can only be described as a suspiciously quiet January (by Taylor Swift standards), the pop queen is kicking off February with a sparkly little surprise for fans.

Swift has announced that the music video for her single “Opalite” will officially debut at 8 a.m. EST on Friday.

Canadian Swifties who enjoy starting their day with a little emotional damage and glitter can catch the video first on Apple Music and Spotify. If you’re more of a YouTube-after-coffee person, the video will land there Sunday at 8 a.m. EST.

The track comes from her massive album The Life of a Showgirl, released back in October and still very much living rent-free in playlists everywhere. Whether you’ve been belting it in the car or dramatically staring out a snowy Ontario window pretending you’re in a music video, this one’s for you.

Swift has been keeping a relatively low profile lately, which in Taylor-time feels almost suspicious.

The singer is reportedly busy planning her wedding to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, so the quieter public schedule makes sense. Still, fans know better than to get too comfortable. A calm Taylor era rarely lasts long before another headline-making moment appears.

For now, Swifties can enjoy a fresh visual for “Opalite” and prepare themselves emotionally for whatever glittery chaos she decides to unleash next.

Because when it comes to Taylor Swift, a “quiet” month usually just means she’s plotting something bigger.