‘Swiftonomics’ Report Says Taylor Swift Concerts Cost Toronto $3.6 Million

Turns out hosting Taylor Swift isn’t cheap. Shocking, we know.

A new internal City Hall briefing, charmingly dubbed the “Swiftonomics” report, reveals that Toronto spent about $3.6 million handling the logistics around Swift’s massive November 2024 concert run.

The report was shared with city councillors earlier this year and later released after a request by the Toronto Sun. And while the city definitely felt the vibes, it also felt the bill.

Where the Money Went

Most of the cost came from keeping everything running smoothly, safely, and only mildly chaotic:

Toronto Police Service : $2.6 million

This included policing at the Rogers Centre , hotel security, and even a partial closure of the Gardiner Expressway for Swift’s motorcade.

(Yes, that really happened.)

Toronto Transit Commission : $1.7 million

Extra buses, streetcars and subway service for the six concert days brought in just $588,000 in additional revenue. Transit math is brutal.

Metrolinx fared a bit better, spending $827,800 while pulling in $1.2 million in extra revenue. One small victory.

Other City Hall departments also racked up costs, including:

$134,000 for emergency management staffing

$333,000 for traffic control, signage, and camera installations

Add it all up and City Hall’s total tab lands at $3.6 million.

But Didn’t the City Make a Ton of Money?

Yes… But not all of it stayed in Toronto.

The report estimates the concerts generated $39.7 million in government revenue overall. However, only 20% of that went to the City of Toronto, and just $882,000 counted as local indirect revenue.

City Hall politely summed it up by saying this highlights how difficult it is for cities to fully cash in on mega-events. Translation: the economic glow-up mostly benefits everyone else.

Police Costs, Horse Bracelets, and Internet Fame

The police bill was partially offset by $680,000 in paid-duty shifts, including officers stationed at the Ritz-Carlton.

Also worth noting: police went viral for making friendship bracelets for mounted units. No dollar value assigned, but the internet loved it.

this is the merch line for #TorontoTSTheErasTour at 8:42am… doors open at 10am lol pic.twitter.com/JIDE7ONCgI — paige ❤️‍🔥 (@alltoopaige) November 13, 2024

Taylor Swift brought joy, sparkles, hotel bookings, packed restaurants and unforgettable memories to Toronto. She also brought invoices.

The city survived. Swifties thrived. And City Hall learned once again that hosting pop culture history comes with a very real price tag. 💸✨