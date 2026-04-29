Saddle Up, Toronto… Shaboozey Is Riding Into Town 🤠🎶

Toronto, get your boots (or at least your clean sneakers) ready. Shaboozey is bringing his Sprawling Outlaws Never Die Tour to the city this fall, and it’s about to be one big country-meets-cool-kid energy situation.

When & Where

He’s hitting the stage at the RBC Echo Beach on September 25, which is basically the perfect time of year for:

Outdoor shows

Mild weather

Questionable dancing with a drink in hand

Tickets go on sale Friday (via Live Nation), with presales kicking off Wednesday at 10 a.m.

It’s Basically a Canadian Tease

If you’re in Canada, this tour is doing that thing where it barely stops here:

Laval, Quebec (Sept. 24)

Toronto (Sept. 25)

Vancouver (Oct. 17)

And that’s it. Three dates. So if you miss it… you’re road-tripping. That’s the rule now.

RELATED: A Bar Song (Tipsy) is Shaboozey's Anthem for the Everyday Guy

New Music Incoming 🎧

Shaboozey is not just touring… he’s feeding us content:

New single: “Born To Die” (out now)

(out now) New album: The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales dropping July 31

Also… He’s Been Everywhere Lately

This guy’s been on a run.

His breakout album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going basically launched him into stardom with his juggernaut that is A Bar Song (Tipsy), which went full Diamond status.

Translation: if you’ve been near a radio, TikTok, or a bar in the last year… you’ve heard it.

Good Vibes Only (And a Good Cause)

He’s also partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through PLUS1, meaning $1 from every ticket goes to support their work. So technically, buying tickets is charity. You’re welcome.