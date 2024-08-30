A Bar Song (Tipsy) is Shaboozey's Anthem for the Everyday Guy

Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" is more than just a catchy tune … it's a relatable anthem that captures the spirit of a night out with friends.This infectious track, with its country-infused hip-hop beat, has taken the world by storm, becoming a global hit and making music history.

A Twist on a Classic

Drawing inspiration from J-Kwon's classic 2004 hit "Tipsy," Shaboozey reimagines the party anthem for a new generation. While the chorus remains familiar, the verses and overall atmosphere have been transformed to fit Shaboozey's distinct style.

The lyrics of the song offer a relatable glimpse into the everyday struggles and joys of life. Lines like "My baby want a Birkin, she's been tellin' me all night long" resonate with listeners who can relate to the pressures of materialism and the desire for a simpler life.

Behind The Scenes

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" features a talented group of musicians and producers.

To enhance the party atmosphere, Shaboozey brought in a group of friends to sing the gang vocals, a technique reminiscent of Marvin Gaye's "Got To Give It Up."

Lily Honigberg played the fiddle on the song, while Shaboozey and producer Sean Cook handled the rest of the instrumentation. This included a 12-string guitar, hand claps, and drums played with brushes to give it an organic feel.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is One for the History Books

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" climbed to the top of the County chart dated May 4, 2024, dethroning Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em'." This marked the first time two Black artists had led back-to-back on the listing.

When "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" climbed to #1 on the Hot 100 dated July 13, 2024, it coincided with its fourth week atop the Hot Country Songs chart. This meant that Shaboozey became the first Black man to lead both charts simultaneously and the second Black artist overall to achieve the feat, following Beyoncé with "Texas Hold 'Em."

Shaboozey also credits the song for his appearance on Beyoncé's album "Cowboy Carter." Shaboozey believes that his performance of "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" caught the attention of Beyoncé's team, resulting in the collaboration.

More About Shaboozey

Shaboozey, born Collins Obinna Chibueze, is a talented American singer-songwriter, filmmaker, and record producer. His unique blend of hip-hop, country, rock, and Americana has earned him a dedicated following and critical acclaim.

Raised in Woodbridge, Virginia, Shaboozey's musical journey began at a young age. Inspired by watching music videos on 106 & Park and his time at a boarding school in Nigeria, he developed a passion for creating music. In 2014, he founded the production company V Picture Films, further solidifying his creative pursuits.

Shaboozey's music career took off in 2017 when he signed to Republic Records. His debut studio album, "Lady Wrangler," was released the following year, showcasing his versatility and songwriting skills. In 2024, Shaboozey achieved a major milestone with his country single "A Bar Song (Tipsy)". The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and made history as the first song by a Black male artist to simultaneously reach number one on both the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts.

Beyond his musical accomplishments, Shaboozey is also known for his collaborations with other artists. He has worked with notable names such as DUCKWRTH and Beyoncé, further expanding his reach and influence in the music industry.

With his unique sound, captivating lyrics, and undeniable talent, Shaboozey is a rising star who is poised to make a significant impact on the music world. As he continues to create and evolve, fans can expect to hear even more groundbreaking music from this talented artist.