💃 11 Wedding Dance Floor Classics To Get the Party Started

Every wedding has that moment... the dinner’s done, the cake’s been cut, and the DJ cues up the first song that pulls everyone to the dance floor. Whether you're the couple of the hour or a proud plus-one, there’s nothing quite like a good dance floor banger to bring people together.

We rounded up the ultimate wedding dance floor favourites, based on real requests from our listeners. These aren’t just popular tunes... they’re the tried-and-true anthems that fill the dance floor every time ... even grandma!

1. Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance With Somebody

If this isn’t on your wedding playlist... we need to talk.

Whitney’s iconic hit is pure joy in musical form. That opening synth riff? Instant goosebumps.

It's the kind of song that gets grandma, your college roommate, and the flower girl dancing together like lifelong besties.

There’s no resisting the chorus ... everyone wants to dance with somebody who loves them.

2. Bob Seger – Old Time Rock & Roll

Thanks to Tom Cruise and a pair of tube socks, this classic track is forever associated with letting loose.

At weddings, it becomes a full-body experience... lots of finger guns, air guitars, and that uncle who thinks he invented the twist.

It’s a nod to the good ol’ days, and the kind of rock anthem that gets everyone moving, no matter their age.

3. Salt-N-Pepa – Shoop

This one’s for the bridesmaids. And the cool aunts. And anyone who’s ever rapped in the mirror holding a hairbrush.

When Salt-N-Pepa starts, the vibe instantly shifts to fierce and fun. Expect high-energy lip-syncing, bold dance moves, and a dance floor that feels like a music video shoot.

4. Olivia Newton-John & John Travolta – Summer Nights (Grease)

Weddings are basically one big musical... so why not include one of the greatest duets of all time?

This call-and-response classic turns the entire room into Danny and Sandy. It’s playful, nostalgic, and somehow gets everyone involved—even the ones who claim they “don’t really know the words.”

(They do.)

5. Trooper – We’re Here for a Good Time (Not a Long Time)

A Canadian classic that delivers the ultimate wedding day philosophy.

When this track plays, you can feel the energy shift—it’s a “grab your drink, your partner, and your carefree attitude” kind of song.

It’s rowdy in the best way, and a perfect anthem for celebrating love, life, and letting go.

6. Kool & The Gang – Celebration

You could be at a backyard BBQ or a royal wedding... this song works everywhere. "Celebration" is pure positivity, and there’s something magical about how people light up when it plays.

It doesn’t matter if you’re two-stepping or just doing a happy little bounce—it’s impossible not to smile and move.

7. ABBA – Dancing Queen

ABBA’s biggest hit is timeless for a reason.

It taps into something universal... the feeling of being carefree, unstoppable, and full of life. From your youngest cousin to your grandmother, this song unites generations in a swirl of glittery joy.

It’s not just a song—it’s a moment.

8. Sister Sledge – We Are Family

This one’s practically written for weddings.

It’s all about love, unity, and yes... family. Whether it’s your blood relatives or your chosen crew, this anthem brings people together on the dance floor. Link arms, spin in circles, and shout every lyric at the top of your lungs.

It's what this song was made for.

9. Village People – YMCA

The choreography is built-in.

The silliness is encouraged. And no matter how many times you’ve heard it, “YMCA” just works. It’s a guaranteed floor-filler that brings together people of all ages.

Whether you're doing the moves ironically or completely unironically... you'll be surrounded by smiles.

10. Montell Jordan – This Is How We Do It

A smooth blend of R&B and hip-hop, this '90s jam turns any wedding into a block party.

It brings out the confident struts, the slow shoulder rolls, and a sense of swagger that only Montell Jordan can deliver. It’s a throwback that feels just as fresh today.

11. Kenny Loggins – Footloose

No wedding playlist is complete without this banger. “Footloose” is pure adrenaline.

The second it starts, people throw down their drinks and run to the dance floor. It’s high energy, full throttle, and the perfect finale to a night of unforgettable moves and memories.

