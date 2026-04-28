Toronto Is Throwing a Massive FIFA Party… and Honestly, We’re All Invited ⚽🎤

If you needed another reason to make a summer trip to Toronto (besides patio season and pretending you’re fine in humidity), here it is:

The FIFA Fan Festival is rolling in — and it’s basically a 22-day mashup of soccer, concerts, food, and “I’ll just stay for one drink” turning into a full-day event.

RELATED: World Cup Tickets Dropped… and Fans Entered Their Hunger Games Era ⚽🎟️

The Lineup Is Giving Canadian Playlist Energy 🇨🇦

Some big names are hitting the stage, including:

Alessia Cara

Big Wreck

Shawn Desman

Deborah Cox

k-os

Walk Off the Earth

Plus a bunch more, including Bedouin Soundclash and Choir! Choir! Choir! Translation: your Spotify “Canadian throwback + vibes” playlist just came to life.

Where It’s Happening

The festival is taking over:

Fort York National Historic Site

The Bentway

So yes, you can watch world-class soccer while casually standing somewhere historic… like a cultured sports fan.

What You Actually Get (Besides Sunburn)

This isn’t just a “watch the game on a screen and leave” situation.

You’re getting:

46 live match broadcasts

Live concerts and performances

Food and art that reflect Toronto’s whole “world in a city” vibe

Activities that will absolutely convince you to stay longer than planned

It runs from June 11 to July 19, perfectly lining up with the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Price? Free!

Yes, FREE.

But before you sprint to your calendar like it’s a concert presale:

You need to register in advance

Tickets drop May 6

Each day has limited capacity (with some reserved for community groups)

So it’s free… but in a “be organized or cry later” kind of way.

Big Moment for Canada 🇨🇦

Toronto is hosting six matches, including:

The first-ever men’s FIFA World Cup match on Canadian soil (June 12 👀)

(June 12 👀) A Round of 32 match on July 2

Meanwhile, the whole tournament kicks off in Mexico City and wraps up in the New York/New Jersey area.

So if you’re even mildly into soccer… or music… or food… or just standing outside with a drink pretending you understand offsides… Yeah. You’re going.