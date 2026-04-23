World Cup Tickets Dropped… and Fans Entered Their Hunger Games Era ⚽🎟️

If you blinked, you might’ve missed it… because FIFA quietly released another batch of last-minute World Cup tickets — and it was every fan for themselves.

We’re talking first-come, first-served, digital lineups, and the emotional rollercoaster of watching tickets disappear faster than snacks at halftime.

The Drop: Chaos, But Make It Soccer

Starting April 22 at 11 a.m. ET, tickets for all 104 matches were released — including six games in Toronto (yes, Canada, we see you hosting 👏).

But here’s the twist: This wasn’t a one-time thing.

FIFA said more tickets would continue dropping right up until the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

So basically… it’s like concert tickets. But global. And slightly more stressful.

What Fans Were Up Against 😅

If you tried to buy tickets, you already know the vibe:

You log in

You wait in a queue

You question your life choices

You finally get in… and half the tickets are gone

If you did make it through, you could:

✔ See available matches

✔ Pick your seats

✔ Pay and pray your card didn’t betray you

The Price Tag (Brace Yourself 💸)

At the time, Canadian-related matches available included:

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ghana vs. Panama

Panama vs. Croatia

But only higher-tier tickets were left, meaning:

Around $1,575 to start (Ghana vs. Panama)

to start (Ghana vs. Panama) Up to about $2,300 for Canada’s opener

So yes… you’re either going to the World Cup, or you’re renovating your kitchen. Choose wisely.

Resale Market: A Slightly Wilder West 🤠

If you missed the official drop, resale sites had:

Some tickets as “low” as $424 (Senegal vs. Iraq)

(Senegal vs. Iraq) Around $1,278 for Canada vs. Bosnia

Prices varied depending on demand, location, and how badly someone wanted to sit in that exact seat.

RELATED: Tim Hortons New Timbits Celebrate Soccer Season

Are Tickets Still Available?

Maybe. Possibly. If the soccer gods are kind. Since FIFA planned ongoing releases, fans could still:

Check the official ticketing site regularly

Keep an eye on verified resale platforms

Translation: refresh like it’s your job.

Final Thought: Worth It?

Look, it’s the World Cup. The energy. The crowds. The dramatic flops. The snacks.

If you can snag tickets, you’re in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. If not? There’s always your couch, a jersey, and yelling at the TV like you’re the coach anyway.

And honestly… that’s kind of the full experience too. 🍿⚽