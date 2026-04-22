Tim Hortons New Timbits Celebrate Soccer Season

If you needed an excuse to make a Tim Hortons run, here it is.

Tim Hortons is rolling out four new Timbit flavours, and they’re leaning fully into the soccer hype right now.

The launch is tied to both soccer season and the upcoming World Cup, but it’s also part of something bigger. This year marks 50 years of Timbits, so they’re going a little all out.

The New Timbit Flavours

The new lineup is inspired by different countries, giving the classic snack a bit of an international twist.

Here’s what’s coming out:

Chocolate crème brûlée

Lime cheesecake

Cappuccino

Birthday cake with popping candy

It’s a mix of rich, sweet, and a little bit playful, especially with the popping candy option.

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A Full Soccer-Themed Rollout

This isn’t just about the flavours.

Tim Hortons is also packaging these Timbits in soccer-themed buckets, clearly tying everything into the upcoming FIFA World Cup tournament. It’s designed to feel like a limited-time event rather than just another menu update.

Why This Matters Beyond Just Snacks

This rollout also connects to Tim Hortons’ long-running Timbits Soccer program.

That program gets hundreds of thousands of kids across Canada involved in soccer every year, making it one of the largest youth sports initiatives in the country.

So while this is a fun, seasonal launch, it also ties back to something a lot of families are already part of.

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A Fun Twist on a Canadian Classic

Timbits have been a staple in Canada for decades, and hitting the 50-year mark is a big deal.

Instead of playing it safe, Tim Hortons is using the moment to experiment a bit with flavours and lean into a major global event at the same time.

If you’re into trying new snacks or just want something different with your coffee, this might be worth checking out while it’s around.

Why These New Timbits Are Worth Trying

Limited-time menu items usually come and go quickly, especially when they’re tied to something like the World Cup.

Between the new flavours and the soccer theme, this feels like one of those launches people will at least want to try once.

And if nothing else, it’s a pretty easy way to switch up your usual order.