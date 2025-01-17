Canadian Music Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has just revealed the exciting list of artists being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2025.

This year’s honorees represent a diverse range of musical genres and styles, making it an unforgettable celebration of Canada’s rich musical legacy.

The 2025 Class of Inductees: A Diverse Musical Lineup

On May 15, 2025, at the National Music Centre (NMC) in Calgary, Alberta, the following legends will be inducted for their remarkable contributions to Canada’s musical history:

Dan Hill – A multi-talented industry icon, Dan Hill has left an indelible mark on the Canadian music scene. Known for his heartfelt ballads, Hill's contributions span across pop, soul, and adult contemporary genres.

Ginette Reno – A powerhouse voice from Québec, Ginette Reno has captivated audiences for decades with her soul-stirring performances. Her legacy in the French-Canadian music scene is undeniable, and she’s earned a special place in Canadian hearts.

Glass Tiger – These rock superstars made waves in the 1980s and 90s with chart-topping hits like “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone).” Glass Tiger’s impact on the Canadian rock scene continues to be felt to this day.

Loreena McKennitt – A true artist with an eclectic mix of Celtic folk, world music, and new-age styles, Loreena McKennitt has crafted a unique musical identity that resonates globally.

Sum 41 – These pop-punk icons burst onto the scene in the early 2000s, and their high-energy anthems have become a staple of the genre. Sum 41’s influence on modern rock and punk culture is legendary.

Maestro Fresh Wes – A true pioneer in the Canadian hip-hop scene, Maestro Fresh Wes paved the way for future generations of Canadian rap artists with his groundbreaking contributions to hip-hop in the late 80s and 90s.

Joining a Prestigious Roster of Canadian Talent

These six artists will join the ranks of other Canadian music legends like Alanis Morissette, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Shania Twain, Joni Mitchell, and The Tragically Hip, to name just a few. The Canadian Music Hall of Fame, established in 1978, recognizes artists who have had an exceptional impact on the Canadian music landscape both at home and abroad.

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Night

The induction ceremony, which will be held live at the NMC, is a celebration of the extraordinary artists who have shaped Canada’s musical identity. Tickets will be available soon at the NMC box office, so make sure to grab yours to witness history in the making!

This is one night you won’t want to miss, as we pay tribute to the incredible talent that has made Canada’s music scene a global force.

