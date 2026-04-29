A Wheel of Fortune Superfan Just Did the Pettiest Relationship Study Ever

Some people binge shows for fun. Others… turn them into a six-year research project about marriage success.

Enter one extremely dedicated fan of Wheel of Fortune, who apparently thought:

“Forget puzzles… let’s solve relationships.”

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The Premise: Compliment Your Wife… or Else 😬

This guy watched 1,950 episodes (yes, you read that right) from 2010 to 2019 and tracked one very specific thing:

👉 Did male contestants say nice things about their wives on TV?

We’re talking:

“beautiful”

“amazing”

“fantastic”

Or… the emotional equivalent of:

“Yeah… she’s fine.”

The Results Are… Not Great for the Bare Minimum Guys

Out of 2,855 male contestants:

2,016 mentioned their wives

Of those: 82% used compliments 18% said NOTHING nice (sir?? on NATIONAL TELEVISION?? bold move)



Now here’s where it gets spicy:

Guys who complimented their wives: 5% divorce rate within 5 years

Guys who didn’t: 15% divorce rate

That’s three times higher.

So basically:

“My wife is great” = marriage stability

“My wife exists” = see you in court

It Gets Worse (or Better, Depending How You Look At It)

He also looked at contestants who won big money (over $40,000), because nothing says “let’s test love” like sudden financial success.

Winners who praised their wives: 7% divorce rate

Winners who didn’t: 17% divorce rate

So not only did they win cash, they also potentially lost their marriage because they couldn’t say “she’s wonderful” for five seconds.

The Real Lesson Here

If you’re on national TV with:

Pat Sajak

Vanna White

💡 If given a microphone… compliment your partner.

💡 If you don’t… the internet will notice.

💡 And apparently, so will divorce lawyers.