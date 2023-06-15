Whoopi Wants To Be The Next Wheel of Fortune Host

Whoopi has made it known that she would like to be the next host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ when Pat Sajak retires next season. Sajak announced his retirement on Monday and since then a couple of names have been floated as possible replacements. Ryan Seacrest and Maggie Sajak (Pat’s daughter) are potential contenders, until now…

What about Whoopi? Goldberg made her intentions clear on Tuesday during ‘The View’ when Jeopardy host Ken Jennings stopped by.

Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Jennings, who should replace the legendary Pat Sajak. While Ken was answer, Whoopi could be heard in the background saying, “I want the job.”