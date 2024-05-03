JUST TO BE CLEAR…Robert De Niro wasn’t shouting at pro-Palestinian protesters in a viral video. He’s filming a TV show

A viral video clip circulating online suggested that actor Robert De Niro had confronted pro-Palestinian protesters in New York City, but the actor was filming a TV show.

In the video posted on social media, De Niro is seen yelling, “This is not a movie! This is not a movie! … Move behind the barricade. You like talkin’ nonsense? Then you gotta go home!”

De Niro's Real-Life Stand for Israel.



Renowned actor Robert De Niro recently confronted pro-Palestinian protesters in New York City, expressing his support for Israel and criticizing the protesters' actions. pic.twitter.com/8346IrNr4x — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) May 1, 2024

Some pro-Israel accounts began sharing the video on X Tuesday, with captions that suggested De Niro stood with Israel and was taking on pro-Palestinian protesters who were supposedly off-camera. (No protesters can be seen in the video.)

De Niro’s publicist told CNN the origin of the video was taken out of context by social media users, and that the actor was performing lines directly from a script for a new TV show he is filming in New York City.

“What you saw was a direct scene from the Netflix series ‘Zero Day’ with Robert De Niro reading lines as written in the script,” the actor’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, said.

“Zero Day” is an upcoming political conspiracy thriller in which De Niro plays a popular but complicated former American president who is pulled from retirement to head a commission tasked with investigating a devastating global cyber-attack, per Netflix’s official description.

The six-episode limited series is currently in production, after being shut down during the writer’s strike.