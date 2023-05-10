Robert De Niro Becomes A Father At The Age of 79
Congratulations?
This will make child number seven for the “Good Fellas” star.
The 79-year-old actor already has adoptive daughter Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, and 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott as well as Elliot, 24, and 11-year-old Helen Grace with second wife Grace Hightower.
He is now rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiffany Chen and revealed on Tuesday that he has now welcomed his seventh child.
Who is Tiffany Chen?
It turns out that she is a martial arts instructor who sometimes works as an actress. It’s believed that the two met on the set of the 2015 movie The Intern.