Robert De Niro Becomes A Father At The Age of 79

This will make child number seven for the “Good Fellas” star.

The 79-year-old actor already has adoptive daughter Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, and 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott as well as Elliot, 24, and 11-year-old Helen Grace with second wife Grace Hightower.

He is now rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiffany Chen and revealed on Tuesday that he has now welcomed his seventh child.

Robert De Niro is a dad again at 79. https://t.co/eQ5nwjhXrK — CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2023

Who is Tiffany Chen?

It turns out that she is a martial arts instructor who sometimes works as an actress. It’s believed that the two met on the set of the 2015 movie The Intern.