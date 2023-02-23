WATCH: Official trailer for new Sebastian Maniscalco/Robert De Niro film: About My Father.

Coffee almost came out of my nose this morning when my wife sent me the trailer for this movie. Something tells me you’re going to love it, heck I’m most likely going to love it too. Whoever thought of having Robert De Niro & Sebastian Maniscalco star alongside one another in a comedy movie is incredibly brilliant. Can’t wait for this movie. It’s going to be amazing! Mark this date in your calendar, May 26th, that’s when it officially hits theatres. In the meantime enjoy the trailer below…