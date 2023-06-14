Could Ryan Seacrest Be The One To Replace Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune?”

The long-time host of the famous gameshow ‘Wheel of Fortune’ announced earlier this week that he would be retiring after next season. So the question is, who can fill Sajak’s shoes after more than forty years of hosting?

Rumours and chatter are already happening as to who would be worthy of the gig! One name already making the rounds is Ryan Seacrest!

“The host has been talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune,” Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw tweeted. “Some sources say he’s the frontrunner. Others say he is just one of many interested.”

Seacrest has a huge resume of TV experience having hosted American Idol since 2002 and appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan for six years. The Emmy winner has also fronted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve since 2005 with the variety special officially being renamed to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in 2008.

Sajak’s daughter Maggie, who serves as the show’s social correspondent, may also be a potential replacement. It’s also been suggested on social media that Vanna White get a chance to host.

Sajak has been the face of the game show since 1981, taking over from Chuck Woolery, who was the program’s first host when Wheel debuted in 1975. He also fronted a short-lived late night show — The Pat Sajak Show — from 1989 to 1990.

In 2019, the Guinness Book of World Records awarded Sajak the record of longest career as a game show host for the same show.