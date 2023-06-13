Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announces he will retire next year

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months,” the veteran game show host tweeted.

Pat said that after 40-plus years, it’s time for someone else to spin the wheel!

Sajak is now 76 and began hosting the famous game show in 1981 alongside co-host Vanna White.

Sajak did not say who might replace him. The show still draws in more than 26 million American viewers each week.

Sajak has won three Daytime Emmy Awards in the outstanding game show host category (1993, 1997, 1998), as well as a lifetime achievement prize in 2011, according to the Internet Movie Database.