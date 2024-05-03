JESSICA BIEL TO STAR IN THE PEACOCK LIMITED SERIES ‘THE GOOD DAUGHTER’

Peacock has ordered the limited series crime drama ‘The Good Daughter’, starring and executive produced by Jessica Biel. The limited series is adapted from the Karin Slaughter novel “The Good Daughter”; and Slaughter will write all episodes and executive produce.

Biel will portray Charlotte, who survived a violent attack 28 years ago along with her sister, Samantha. The official series synopsis reads: “Sisters Charlotte (Biel) and Samantha Quinn have spent the last twenty-eight years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte is the first witness on the scene. Now a lawyer like her father, she’s forced to confront her own demons as the case twists through one shocking revelation after another. In the end, both she and Samantha find themselves wondering if the price of being the good daughter was worth it after all.”

‘The Good Daughter’ is the second of Slaughter’s novels to be adapted for television by Made Up Stories, who previously produced a series version of her book “Pieces of Her,” which starred Toni Collette and aired on Netflix in March 2022. Slaughter’s ‘Will Trent’ novel series also serves as the basis for the hit ABC series “Will Trent,” which was recently renewed for a third season.