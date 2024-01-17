Artist Spotlight: Alexander Stewart Sings About Love & Heartbreak 

Singer-songwriter Alexander Stewart is an artist you’ll want to keep an eye on.

His passion for music started at a young age. Growing up in Timmins, he spent time at his dad’s recording studio, sang in the choir, and learned guitar and piano.

While he started out listening to artists like locally-born Shania Twain and The Beatles, he was soon moving into new sounds and expanding his musical interests. The first CDs he bought were The Fame from Lady Gaga and In The Lonely Hour by Sam Smith.

In highschool Alexander took his talent to YouTube. And, in 2015, he released his first cover song – “New York State Of Mind” by Billy Joel.

As his fan base grew, he continued covering popular tracks like “Heathens” by Twenty-One Pilots, “Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake and Justin Bieber, “Havana” by Camila Cabello, and “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato.

Making A Name For Himself

Now in his twenties, Alexander Stewart has become even more serious about his art and has begun recording his own material. His most recent song, “i wish u cheated” was teased on Instagram in July 2023 and released the following month on August 9.

In a 2023 interview he talked about recording “i wish u cheated.” Alexander shared, “I grew up with the running theme of my life being unrequited love … When I finally got into my first relationship it was exactly that. There was no big fight. There was nothing. It just kind of fizzled and we grew apart and it sucked. And it just had to come to a conversation and I remember sitting there and being like ‘my god, I wish something happened, so I could just be mad,’ but I couldn’t because nothing happened.”

“i wish you cheated” was followed by the release of Alexander’s first EP in December 2023. In a Facebook post, Alexander explains, “Writing these songs was the most beautiful and heartbreaking process I think I’ve been through. I’ve poured so much emotion into this EP, and it captures so many vulnerable moments from my life, with ‘if you only knew’ being one of the heaviest. As a songwriter, it’s really cathartic to be able to share this story, and my only hope is that it helps people who might be struggling in their own ways. Thank you for being part of this journey with me.”

While he loves writing and recording, Alexander’s favourite part about being an artist is touring, seeing new places and meeting people. He has already opened for artists like Charlie Puth and done headline shows in both the US and UK.

What’s Next From Alexander Stewart

Heading into 2024, Alexander has talked about plans for an upcoming album. “It’s coming up soon,” he shares. “I’m just basically trying to pick the songs I want to have on this album. It’s like the last four years of my life put into this you know, 40 minute project. It’s impossible to pick them.”

While we wait to find out more about Alexander Stewart’s growing career and upcoming album, be sure to check out some of his top tracks and listen for him on Kool FM.

Top 5 Songs From Alexander Stewart