Empowering songs have the ability to lift our spirits, inspire us, and make us feel more confident and capable. From songs that promote self-love and body acceptance to those that encourage us to embrace our inner strength and overcome setbacks, these anthems offer a sense of comfort and support.

Here are 5 empowering songs to listen to when you need a bit of a boost …

1. “I’m Not Pretty” by JESSIA

“I’m Not Pretty” by JESSIA is a song that many people can relate to. The lyrics talk about the personal insecurities and struggles we have about the way we look and the importance of self-love. All while addressing difficult topics through an upbeat tune.

While the song has a seemingly simple message, it becomes more empowering with each listen.

“I’m Not Pretty” reminds us that we’re not alone in having negative thoughts about our appearance. It’s something that many people go through. More importantly though, as the song progresses, the opening verse is rephrased into a strong message about loving yourself.

Maybe I’m not pretty, maybe I’m just fun

‘Cause I got a belly and I got a bum

But I can’t be jelly of all the other ones

So I’m falling in love with my rump-ump-ump-um

In a press release, JESSIA shares, “This is about self-love and body acceptance for everyone. I want this song to be a tool for people to realize how amazing they are and how liberating it is to accept yourself. This song is not meant to seek validation from other people’s opinions. It is about your own relationship with yourself and your own body. It’s an important relationship that is not talked about enough. Be proud of who you are and know sometimes it’s a long journey to get there. Smile at yourself in the mirror, jiggle your belly, and be okay with being a human.”

RELATED: JESSIA joined us for a conversation about her new music and the success of “I’m Not Pretty” …

2. “Good As Hell” by Lizzo

“Good As Hell” by Lizzo is an empowering song that encourages listeners to embrace their inner strength and leave behind anything or anyone that doesn’t make them feel good about themselves.

The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics immediately grab the listener’s attention, but it’s the deeper message that really sets it apart. Lizzo acknowledges that life can be tough and that everyone has experienced setbacks and heartbreaks. However, instead of dwelling on the negative, she urges listeners to focus on the positive and to recognize their own value and potential.

Come now, come dry your eyes

You know you a star, you can touch the sky

I know that it’s hard but you have to try

If you need advice, let me simplify

“Good As Hell” is a powerful anthem for anyone who needs a reminder that they are strong, capable, and deserving of love and respect.

3. “Perfect” by P!NK

Next on our list of empowering songs is “Perfect” by P!NK. This is another song that promotes self-love and acceptance and encourages listeners to embrace their imperfections and be confident in who they are.

The song starts off with P!NK singing about her own struggles and how she has been judged, underestimated, and mistreated by others. But instead of letting these negative experiences bring her down, she used them as motivation.

Throughout the song, P!NK provides a series of affirmations and messages of self-love.

You’re so mean when you talk about yourself, you were wrong

Change the voices in your head, make them like you instead

The song’s chorus is particularly powerful, as P!NK sings, “Pretty, pretty please, don’t you ever, ever feel like you’re less than, less than perfect / Pretty, pretty please, if you ever, ever feel like you’re nothing, you are perfect to me.” This line is a reminder that perfection is not a fixed standard, but rather something that is subjective and can vary from person to person.

4. “Victoria’s Secret” by Jax

“Victoria’s Secret” was Jax’ first song to make it to the Billboard Hot 100. She wrote the song for a young girl she was babysitting and shared it in a TikTok video where she explains:

“Yesterday, I picked her up from the mall, because she was going to her first boy-girl pool party. Her and her friends went bikini shopping at Victoria’s Secret. She literally got in the car, hysterically crying to me, because this one little brat said something to her that made me cringe. So, I wrote a song for her, because when I was her age, I had a lot of eating problems, and I wish someone would have said these things to me.”

God, I wish somebody would’ve told me

When I was younger that all bodies aren’t the same

Photoshop itty bitty models on magazine covers

Told me I was overweight

The song has since become an anthem that empowers women of all ages to embrace themselves for who they are. And it’s a reminder not to be influenced by the societal “norms” set by influencers and the fashion industry.

5. “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson

“Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson is a go-to anthem for anyone who needs a little extra motivation to keep going, no matter what life throws their way. The lyrics and music combine to create a song that encourages listeners to persevere in the face of adversity and emerge stronger from their struggles.

One of the main reasons why “Stronger” is so empowering is its message of resilience. Throughout the song, Clarkson sings about overcoming difficult experiences and rising above them. She emphasizes that these struggles have made her stronger, and encourages her listeners to adopt a similar mindset.

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger

Stand a little taller

Doesn’t mean I’m lonely when I’m alone

What doesn’t kill you makes a fighter

Footsteps even lighter

Doesn’t mean I’m over ’cause you’re gone

Acknowledging that hardships are a natural part of life can ultimately make us stronger. And that is something everyone should live by.

Music is an incredible tool for empowering listeners and changing our mindsets. All these empowering songs are reminders that despite the obstacles we face, we have the inner strength to overcome them and emerge even stronger.