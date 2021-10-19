The Age You Should Start Trying For A Baby, If You Want One, Two or Three Kids!

It’s hard to make life turn out how you want it to, as life often turns out quite differently.

But if you’re serious about having your dream family, you may want to consider a scientific equation to get there.

Experts at Erasmus University Medical Center, Netherlands, created a mathematical model that aspiring parents can use to work out when they should start trying for a baby.

The tool will tell you the age that the female in a relationship should be for the best odds of having one, two or three kids.

Age is the single biggest factor affecting a woman’s chance to conceive and have a healthy baby, say the experts.

It becomes harder for women to become pregnant from their early 30s on but for men, fertility declines more subtly over a longer period of time from the age of around 40 to 45.

Fun facts:

Women are having babies later on in life. In the 70s, the average age for a woman to become a mother was age 23 compared to today at almost age 29.

At the same time, the number of kids per woman has dropped from two in 2000 to 1.

Here’s the deal depending on how many kids you want!

For one kid!

To have one child, women can wait until they are 41 to start trying for a baby naturally, the study says. But this would give them just a 50 per cent chance of conceiving.

For two children

If you envision two children running around the house, you may want to start considering conceiving from the age of 27.

This would give you a 90 per cent chance of a couple of kids. At the age of 34 this drops to 75 per cent, and at 38 it goes to 50 per cent.

For three children

The study said if you want three kids, you should start trying at the age of 23 years old.

If that sounds terrifying young, you’ll be pleased to know there is still a 75 per cent chance you’ll have a trio if you start from the age of 31. The odds drop to 50 per cent from the age of 35.