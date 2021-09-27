THE AVERAGE PERSON HAS 1,602 UNREAD EMAILS AND 47 UNREAD TEXTS?

A new poll found 43% of people currently have unread texts that they’re ignoring. And most of them AREN’T spam.

The average person has 47 unread texts, and 56% of those are from friends and family. The other 44% are from brands, companies, or scammers.

Here are a few more stats from the survey:

1. Unread emails are still far more common than unread texts. Two-thirds of us currently have unread emails in our inbox, the average is 1,602 of them.

2. 32% of people said they have ZERO unread emails right now.

3. Texting is still the fastest-growing form of communication. 51% of people say they’re texting more than they were a year ago.

4. The top people we enjoy getting a text from are our friends and siblings, followed by our parents.

5. The #1 person we do not want to get a text from is our boss. But the poll also found that texting people at work is much more common than it used to be.