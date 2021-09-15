The Best Driving Songs, According To A New Poll

While we can’t control traffic or bad drivers on the road, we can control what we listen to.

In a new poll of 2,000 drivers, the six-minute epic track from Queen tops the list of the best driving tune ever!

According to the poll, upbeat music is the most important thing when picking a song for a car journey for 63 percent, while 53 percent love a sing-a-long anthem.

Over half of people say they listen to music during a road trip to prevent boredom, while 34 percent listen to stay alert!

49% of people say that they blast the tunes for the sheer love of it!

TOP 20 DRIVING SONGS

1. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody

2. Abba – Dancing Queen

3. Bon Jovi – Livin’ on a Prayer

4. Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way

5. Survivor – Eye of the Tiger

6. Billy Joel – Uptown Girl

7. Pharrell Williams – Happy

8. The Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Feeling

9. Europe – The Final Countdown

10. Journey – Don’t Stop Believin’

11. The Killers – Mr Brightside

12. Spandau Ballet – Gold

13. U2 – It’s a Beautiful Day

14. Kings of Leon – Sex on Fire

15. Michael Jackson – Thriller

16. Oasis – Wonderwall

17. The Beatles – Hey Jude

18. David Bowie – Heroes

19. Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk

20. Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Want to Have Fun