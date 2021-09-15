The Best Driving Songs, According To A New Poll
Topping the list, Bohemian Rhapsody!
While we can’t control traffic or bad drivers on the road, we can control what we listen to.
In a new poll of 2,000 drivers, the six-minute epic track from Queen tops the list of the best driving tune ever!
According to the poll, upbeat music is the most important thing when picking a song for a car journey for 63 percent, while 53 percent love a sing-a-long anthem.
Over half of people say they listen to music during a road trip to prevent boredom, while 34 percent listen to stay alert!
49% of people say that they blast the tunes for the sheer love of it!
TOP 20 DRIVING SONGS
1. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody
2. Abba – Dancing Queen
3. Bon Jovi – Livin’ on a Prayer
4. Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way
5. Survivor – Eye of the Tiger
6. Billy Joel – Uptown Girl
7. Pharrell Williams – Happy
8. The Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Feeling
9. Europe – The Final Countdown
10. Journey – Don’t Stop Believin’
11. The Killers – Mr Brightside
12. Spandau Ballet – Gold
13. U2 – It’s a Beautiful Day
14. Kings of Leon – Sex on Fire
15. Michael Jackson – Thriller
16. Oasis – Wonderwall
17. The Beatles – Hey Jude
18. David Bowie – Heroes
19. Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk
20. Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Want to Have Fun