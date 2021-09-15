Listen Live

The Best Driving Songs, According To A New Poll

Topping the list, Bohemian Rhapsody!

By Kool Travel

While we can’t control traffic or bad drivers on the road, we can control what we listen to.

 

In a new poll of 2,000 drivers, the six-minute epic track from Queen tops the list of the best driving tune ever!

 

According to the poll, upbeat music is the most important thing when picking a song for a car journey for 63 percent, while 53 percent love a sing-a-long anthem.

 

Over half of people say they listen to music during a road trip to prevent boredom, while 34 percent listen to stay alert!

 

49% of people say that they blast the tunes for the sheer love of it!

 

TOP 20 DRIVING SONGS

 

1.            Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody

2.            Abba – Dancing Queen

3.            Bon Jovi – Livin’ on a Prayer

4.            Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way

5.            Survivor – Eye of the Tiger

6.            Billy Joel – Uptown Girl

7.            Pharrell Williams – Happy

8.            The Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Feeling

9.            Europe – The Final Countdown

 

10.  Journey – Don’t Stop Believin’

11.  The Killers – Mr Brightside

12.  Spandau Ballet – Gold

13.  U2 – It’s a Beautiful Day

14.  Kings of Leon – Sex on Fire

15.  Michael Jackson – Thriller

16.  Oasis – Wonderwall

17.  The Beatles – Hey Jude

18.  David Bowie – Heroes

19.  Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk

20.  Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Want to Have Fun

