Most people admit squeezing in some fun time when they’re out of town for work, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 people who have travelled for work was asked how they combine business with leisure. Most of the respondents say they must balance work and play while on a business trip or they will go stir-crazy.

That might explain why 65% of respondents have taken a “bleisure” trip, where they either arrived at their destination early for leisure or extended their stay after finishing work.

As revealed by the results, 44% of “bleisure” travellers have actually turned down the opportunity to take a work trip — because they wouldn’t have had time for leisure activities while at their destination.

When it comes to the best parts of travelling for work, seeing different places came out as No. 1, followed by meeting new people and getting away from the workplace.

Trying new things and getting out of their hometown rounded out the top five perks of work travel.

Over half of the people believe it’s totally fine to bring family, friends or significant other along on the business trip as long as they don’t get in the way…

WHAT ARE THE BEST PARTS OF TRAVELING FOR WORK?