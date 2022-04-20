The Best Lovers In The World!

If you’re travelling abroad and looking for a fling, perhaps you should fly to Scotland!

According to a new survey, Scots have been voted the world’s best lovers! People were asked to rate holiday flings they have in other countries. And it appears that people are digging the bagpipes!

Italians came in second, followed by the French, then the English, Spanish and Americans. The Portuguese, Irish, Swedish and Welsh complete the top ten.

According to the pole, “Scots know how to charm the socks, and everything else, off folks and how to leave a good impression.”

Those who took part in the quiz were asked to rate their holiday flings on a scale of one to 10. (Isn’t this how Facebook started?)

Canadians did not make the top 10!

