If you’re looking for some 80s nostalgia right now, just watch ‘Air’ the movie about Nike and how they came to sing Michael Jordan! The soundtrack is epic!

The 80s was awesome! big hair, scrunchies, power shoulders and epic toys! Oh, and the music was great too, LOL!

This is the decade that gave us peak Prince, Madonna and Michael Jackson, that launched Public Enemy and NWA upon the world. New Wave stalwarts like Talking Heads and Devo found new grooves while transcendent artists like Marvin Gaye and Paul Simon offered up some of the best work of their careers. Electronic innovators like New Order rewrote the rules of music. And as the decade wore on, rap’s early ripples turned into a tsunami that changed the face of pop music forever.

TimeOut.com has a list of the Top 60 songs of the ’80s, and it ranks Prince’s “Purple Rain” at #1. It’s followed by New Order’s “Blue Monday” at #2, and Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” at #3.

Whitney Houston ‘ I Want to Dance with Somebody,” and ‘Straight out of Compton’ by NWA round out the best songs of the 80s according to TimeOut.com.

Number 6 went to Public Enemy, ‘Fight the Power”

Number 7 went to Madonna ‘Like a Prayer’

Number 8 went to Kate Bush ‘Cloudbusting’

Number 9 went to David Bowie ‘Modern Love’

Number 10 went to The Message’ by Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five