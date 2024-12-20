The Classic Choices: Star vs. Angel

Most people still stick to the classics when it comes to their tree toppers. According to the poll:

45% of people choose a star.

21% go for an angel.

Pretty conventional, right? But hey, there's nothing wrong with keeping it traditional, especially when those toppers carry so much festive charm.

Getting a Little More Creative

For those who like to think outside the box, 11% of people say they use something else entirely. And then there’s the 6% who decide to go bald—that’s right, they leave the top of the tree bare. The poll also revealed that 14% of respondents don't even bother with a Christmas tree at all. (How do you get into the holiday spirit without a tree, though?)

Charlie's kid topped their tree with Superman this year!

But here’s where it gets interesting—2% of people were “not sure” what they put on top of their tree. Huh? Not sure? Maybe it’s time to take a closer look at your holiday décor, folks.

Quirky Tree Toppers from the Internet

While the survey didn’t dive into what exactly “something else” might be, the internet has plenty of people sharing their more unconventional tree-topper ideas. These unique choices will make your tree stand out, that’s for sure!

A Bow – Simple yet elegant.

– Simple yet elegant. A Snowflake – Winter Wonderland vibes.

– Winter Wonderland vibes. Rudolph’s Head – For those who want to keep it reindeer-themed.

– For those who want to keep it reindeer-themed. Santa, Mrs. Claus, or a Santa Hat – Classic, but with a festive twist.

– Classic, but with a festive twist. Last Name Initial – Personalize it!

– Personalize it! DIY Glittery Toilet Paper Rolls – Crafty, especially if you've got kids in the mix.

– Crafty, especially if you've got kids in the mix. A Turkey Puppet – If you're feeling Thanksgiving-meets-Christmas vibes.

– If you're feeling Thanksgiving-meets-Christmas vibes. Baby Jesus as an Alien – Complete with a UFO star above (we love a good quirky twist).

– Complete with a UFO star above (we love a good quirky twist). Yoda Dressed as Santa – The force will be with your tree.

– The force will be with your tree. The Eye of Sauron – For the ultimate Lord of the Rings Christmas.

So, what's your go-to Christmas tree topper? Are you a traditionalist, or do you go for something out there? Whatever it is, make it your own and let your tree reflect your holiday spirit!