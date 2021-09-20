The Emmy’s! Here’s How It Went

The Emmys last night saw Cedric The Entertainer rapping about TV (Featuring LL COOL J and Jack Harlow), a hilarious Schitts Creek skit, an angry Seth Rogen, and more!

This year’s Emmy host, Cedric The Entertainer, was joined by LL Cool J, Lil Dicky and Chet Hanks’ mama, Rita Wilson, for opening performance based on Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend.” #Emmys pic.twitter.com/SaqzZyMR83 — No Hipsters Pod (@NoHipstersPod) September 20, 2021

It was a very different night compared to last year when Schitt’s Creek won everything!

That moment when Seth Rogen is more concerned about Covid safety, his fellow actors’ lives and sending the right message to CBS’s aging viewers than @CBS itself. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/EB7MHEDEPq — Richard Hine (@richardhine) September 20, 2021

This year, the big winners were “The Crown” for best drama series And “Ted Lasso” winning best comedy series.

This was a big night for the respective streaming services. Netflix which airs “The Crown” has never won the title of Best Drama series up until now- the same story over at AppleTV+ winning Best comedy!

Other winners of the night included Kate Winslet who was named best actress in the limited series “Mare of Easttown,” while Ewan McGregor won for playing fashion designer “Halston.”

Here are the 73rd Primetime Emmy Award winners . . .

Outstanding Drama Series: “The Crown”, Netflix

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”, Apple TV+

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Limited Series: “The Queen’s Gambit”, Netflix

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor, “Halston” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”, NBC

Outstanding Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, HBO

Outstanding Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, VH1

Outstanding Host for a Reality-Competition: RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, VH1