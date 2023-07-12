We’re like 25 years into email now and people still haven’t figured out how to do it right. Here are some email experts’ picks for the five most annoying email mistakes people STILL make. So if you’re doing these, you’re well overdue to stop . . .

1. Using all caps in the subject line.

2. Using vague subject lines like “Hi” or “Question.”

3. Not using “CC” and “BCC” to let people know how involved they should be in the conversation.

4. Writing too much or too little.

5. Expecting an immediate response.