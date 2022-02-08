The Foo Fighters Will Livestream A Free Concert After The Super Bowl!

The show will stream on Facebook, Instagram, and in VR as Metaverse has hired them in a bid to win back users no doubt.

Fans can also view the concert in a 180-degree virtual-reality show in Horizon Venues, the company’s social VR app.

Sources say that the Foo Fighters are slated to perform some rarely-played tracks — including one the group has never played publicly before. (They’re keeping that a surprise for the live event.)

Mark Zuckerberg has invested more than $10 billion in building AR and VR products and services and this Foo Fighters event is aimed at shining a spotlight on the Horizon Venues that are designed as an immersive “metaverse” VR environment that lets people interact using digital avatars via Meta Quest VR headsets.

We’ve never performed in VR…until now. Watch the #QuestAfterShow from the front row with @MetaQuestVR streaming right after the big game in Horizon Venues or on Facebook Live by RSVPing here: https://t.co/IWBstqmRpp pic.twitter.com/Yiw7Qoilcm — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 8, 2022

The concert will be streamed in Horizon Venues, on the Foo Fighters Facebook page and the Meta Quest Facebook page, and on Foo Fighters’ Instagram. It also will be featured on Meta’s Portal device and Facebook Messenger via Watch Together.

The Toronto Sun explains The Horizon Venues app features a virtual lobby where users can meet up with friends and other fans before, during, and after the Foo Fighters show. Some of the lobby bays also will have doorways into Horizon Worlds, where people 18-plus in the U.S. and Canada will be able to jump into additional football-themed games and experiences, including a laser tag-inspired team game.

PHOTO Credit: Facebook