The GIFTS THAT GIVE FAIR is returning to St. Mary’s Church Hall, 65 Amelia St., Barrie on Sat. Nov. 9 from 10 to 3 and Sun. Nov. 10 from 9 to 1:00. This alternative gift fair brings together not-for-profit organizations working in fair trade, social justice and aid and development initiatives locally and internationally. TEN THOUSAND VILLAGES and eleven other non-profit groups working in our community. Discover how to give a gift that gives twice!