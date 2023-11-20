THE HOTTEST TRAVEL DESTINATIONS OF 2024

If you’ve ever dreamed of travelling to Cleveland or Saudi Arabia, you better start planning your trip now, because those could be two of the hottest travel destinations next year.

“Travel and Leisure” has released a feature called “Where to Go in 2024”, and it doesn’t just include the same-old places like New York City, or Disney!

Instead, the off-the-beaten-path destinations that “thoughtful, curious travellers should consider in 2024” include:

Shinta Mani Mustang, Nepal or Warsaw, Poland, for “cultural immersion.”

Bangkok, Istanbul, or Cleveland, for “big city thrills.”

Big Sky, Montana or Mababe, Botswana, for “nature lovers.”

Dominica, in the Caribbean; not to be confused with the Dominican Republic.

And AlUla, Saudi Arabia or Northern Pakistan, for “adventurous travellers.”