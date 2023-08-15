The Jonas Brothers kicked off their 2023 World Tour at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, and “killed it” with the help of their friend Jimmy Fallon.

The Jonas Brothers are back on tour for their latest album, The Album, and kicked off the show with two sold-out nights at NYC’s Yankee Stadium.

With promises of a “wonderful, emotional, and fun experience for all,” fans were quite surprised to find Jimmy Fallon on stage during the Night Two intermission. Not only was he there to reintroduce the band, it seems he took it upon himself to be a mini-opener for them too. “Are we having fun yet?” Jimmy asked, hyping the crowd back up, before asking, “How would you all like to be in the world’s biggest karaoke party for two minutes?”

The crowd roared with cheers, and the talk show host began leading them in singing The Killers’ classic, “Mr. Brightside.”

Huge thanks to @jonasbrothers for giving me the surprise guest spot on 'The Tour' tour. And thank you to @yankeestadium for turning it into the world’s biggest karaoke party. This is one of those nights I will never forget. pic.twitter.com/1CJ7B5ywIT — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 14, 2023

The Tour depicts the band’s journey throughout five albums, including songs from their Disney Channel days, solo ventures, and the band’s 2019-on reinstatement. “The First Act” of the show sees the brothers performing their 2000s classics, “S.O.S.” “LoveBug” and “Year 3000.” (In fact, the opening night even saw a live feature of their former security guard Robert “Big Rob” Feggans rapping his verse in “Burning Up.”) “Act Two” then follows with their more modern works, including Nick’s “Jealous” solo venture and Joe’s “Cake by the Ocean” with DNCE.

However, it’s the brothers’ reunion that truly brings the concert together. “I’m so proud we got together so we could be here tonight,” Nick Jonas said on stage. “We’ve seen a lot of people who have been with us from the beginning.”

