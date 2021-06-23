Listen Live

The Majority Of People Are Neglecting Physical Health Due To Work

A new study has found that almost six in 10 people are ignoring physical health due to work life.

By Life Hacks

Nine in 10 check emails outside of working hours every day!  I think many of us are guilty of this!  Stress from the pandemic has without a doubt caused people to stop looking after themselves.

 

The study tracked employees’ experiences from before the first lockdown to now, using regular surveys, and found that 58% reported neglecting their physical health due to being too busy at work.

 

This has also led to a lack of life satisfaction over the past year, from 67% in February 2020 to 57% in March of 2021.

 

Anxiety levels are up too with almost 30% of people saying they feel anxious day-to-day.

 

One of the study’s authors says, ‘elements of our lives which were previously certain are overlapping and changing beyond recognition.’

 

How to Stop Sacrificing Your Health For Your Work!

 

  • Make a commitment to leave work on time most days, even if work is from home.  Set a time, and stop.
  • Book in some wellness-focused time.  Try to find at least 20 minutes for a fitness routine or meditation.
  • Prioritize Sleep! Plenty of sleep throughout the week will help reduce sleep so you can feel rested and less tired.
  • Turn off Notifications
  • Find A Hobby

