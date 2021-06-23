The Majority Of People Are Neglecting Physical Health Due To Work

Nine in 10 check emails outside of working hours every day! I think many of us are guilty of this! Stress from the pandemic has without a doubt caused people to stop looking after themselves.

The study tracked employees’ experiences from before the first lockdown to now, using regular surveys, and found that 58% reported neglecting their physical health due to being too busy at work.

This has also led to a lack of life satisfaction over the past year, from 67% in February 2020 to 57% in March of 2021.

Anxiety levels are up too with almost 30% of people saying they feel anxious day-to-day.

One of the study’s authors says, ‘elements of our lives which were previously certain are overlapping and changing beyond recognition.’

How to Stop Sacrificing Your Health For Your Work!