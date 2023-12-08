The Most Popular Breakup Day Is Here!

Tis the season for breakups, with splits surging on Dec. 11, so much so that it has been unofficially anointed Breakup Day worldwide.

The date was determined by someone who analyzed Facebook status updates…

And while most people haven’t changed their relationship status on Facebook since 2010, experts and more recent data confirm the weeks leading up to Christmas is when relationship meltdowns heat up.

Three-quarters of online daters have had a relationship end during the holiday season according to Flirtini dating app survey data…

We tend to use Christmas and the promise of a fresh start in the new year as a time to reflect, so it is not surprising that there is a spike in breakups around this time…

For anyone not 100% happy in their relationship, it can force them to address feelings of discontent and decide whether they want to stay and work on it, or officially split up…

Respondents to the 2022 Flirtini survey blamed the pressure to invite people they’re dating to holiday gatherings (50.6%), feeling rushed to commit (45.9%) and anxiety about gift-giving (40.4%) as the top relationship stressors of the stereotypically jolly season.

Some 33% said they were happy to continue dating someone over the holiday, but only because they didn’t want to be alone.