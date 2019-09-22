The Ontario SPCA Barrie Animal Centre’s Friends for Life Walk is coming up September 22, at Sunnidale Park.

Walk, run, ride your bike, push a stroller, whatever you want to do, pets of course are welcome to join to!

The Friends for Life! Walk™ is a major fundraiser for the Ontario SPCA and its Affiliates. More than just a fundraising walk, the Friends for Life! Walk™ is a fun-filled day that offers something for everyone. From a Dog Agility Demo sponsored by Red Barn Event Centre, Breakfast Sponsored by Fox’s Bakery and Deli, A Kid’s Zone with a bouncy castle sponsored by Telus park place as well as swag bags, it’s the purr-fect way to spend a day with friends and family who share a love of animals.

Proceeds from the walk go towards animal welfare, rescuing, rehabilitating, and re-homing for animals in the City of Barrie.