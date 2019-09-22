The Ontario SPCA Barrie Animal Centre’s Friends for Life Walk
The Ontario SPCA Barrie Animal Centre’s Friends for Life Walk is coming up September 22, at Sunnidale Park.
Walk, run, ride your bike, push a stroller, whatever you want to do, pets of course are welcome to join to!
The Friends for Life! Walk™ is a major fundraiser for the Ontario SPCA and its Affiliates. More than just a fundraising walk, the Friends for Life! Walk™ is a fun-filled day that offers something for everyone. From a Dog Agility Demo sponsored by Red Barn Event Centre, Breakfast Sponsored by Fox’s Bakery and Deli, A Kid’s Zone with a bouncy castle sponsored by Telus park place as well as swag bags, it’s the purr-fect way to spend a day with friends and family who share a love of animals.
Proceeds from the walk go towards animal welfare, rescuing, rehabilitating, and re-homing for animals in the City of Barrie.