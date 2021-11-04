The Porsche Experience Is Coming To The Durham Region!

It’s called the Porsche Experience Centre and it’s coming to Pickering, Ontario!

sharpmagazine.com reports, “Upon completion — with a current opening target of 2024 — this will be the 10th Porsche Experience Centre in the world, the first of its kind in Canada, and one of only three locations in North America alongside Atlanta and Los Angeles.”

This is said to be a luxury experience for visitors that offers a drive track, dining, shopping, hotel and entertainment!

Drivers will be able to book track time in a broad range of Porsche vehicles!

