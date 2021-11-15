THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE!
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2022
SHOWTIME: 9PM / DOORS OPEN: 8PM
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2022
SHOWTIME: 8PM / DOORS OPEN: 7PM
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2022
SHOWTIME: 1PM / DOORS OPEN: 12PM
Everyone’s favorite game show is on its way to you, along with the chance to win cash and fabulous prizes! Alongside a Celebrity Host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the Showcase. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat and the next contestant might even be YOU!
