THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE!

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2022

SHOWTIME: 9PM / DOORS OPEN: 8PM

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2022

SHOWTIME: 8PM / DOORS OPEN: 7PM

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2022

SHOWTIME: 1PM / DOORS OPEN: 12PM

Everyone’s favorite game show is on its way to you, along with the chance to win cash and fabulous prizes! Alongside a Celebrity Host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the Showcase. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat and the next contestant might even be YOU!

Tickets for all upcoming Casino Rama shows on sale – Sat, November 20 @ NOON

