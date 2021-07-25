The Rockettes Christmas Spectacular Returns After Cancellation Due To COVID

People come from all over the world to see this Holiday Show!

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced on Thursday that “The Christmas Spectacular” holiday show starring the Rockettes will be back in 2021 after its cancelation due to the COVID-19 last year.

The show was canceled due to the pandemic for the first time in over 85 years. The annual holiday show will be back this holiday season with performances at Radio City Music Hall from Nov. 5, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022.

“The Christmas Spectacular” has been seen by more than 69 million people since it debuted in 1933. The world-famous show features a precision synchronized dance group known for their kick lines and festive attire.

Last year’s absence due to the pandemic marked the first time in 87 years the production was canceled.

Tickets for the 2021 show start at $49 and are now on sale. They can be purchased at rockettes.com/christmas.