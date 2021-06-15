The Spice Girls Are Releasing A 25th Anniversary “Wannabe’ EP

The debut single, almost 25 years ago was ‘Wannabe’ and Universal Music has announced that it will be releasing a limited edition EP, Wannabe25, and launching the #IAmSpiceGirl” Campaign.

The EP will feature the original radio edit of ‘Wannabe’ a remix and a never-released song called “Feed Your Love.”

The EP will start streaming on July 9th and actual copies including vinyl and cassette will be out on July 23rd!

‘Wannabe” was released on July 8th, 1996!