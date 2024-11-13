The Surprising Truth About Attention Spans in 2024

In an era where multitasking is king, it seems our attention spans are getting shorter – and it’s not just a problem for the younger generation. A recent poll revealed some eye-opening stats about how often people check their phones while watching TV or movies. Spoiler alert: it’s a lot more than you’d think!

How Often Are We Reaching for Our Phones?

It’s no surprise that Gen Z leads the pack when it comes to phone-checking habits. The poll found that the average Gen Z’er checks their phone a whopping six times during a single episode of a TV show. That’s a serious level of multitasking! But Gen Z isn’t alone in their need to stay connected.

Millennials aren’t far behind, checking their phones five to six times per episode. Meanwhile, Gen X checks their phones four to five times, and even Baby Boomers aren’t immune – they check their phones about three times during a show or movie.

A Constant Need to Multitask

If you thought this was just a problem for younger viewers, think again. The poll revealed that the vast majority of people use their phones while watching TV at home. A staggering 78% of young people (Gen Z) admitted to this habit, but surprisingly, even 41% of Baby Boomers say they often do the same.

It’s a clear sign that technology has woven itself into our daily routines, and watching TV just isn’t the same without a phone in hand.

The Time It Takes to Get Bored

But how long does it take for us to get bored and start multitasking? Here’s the breakdown:

Movies : The average person can watch a movie for just 15 minutes and 42 seconds before feeling the urge to do something else.

: The average person can watch a movie for just before feeling the urge to do something else. TV Shows : We can focus on a show for only 14 minutes and 36 seconds before reaching for our phones.

: We can focus on a show for only before reaching for our phones. Podcasts : Listeners usually lose focus after about 9 minutes and 12 seconds .

: Listeners usually lose focus after about . Audiobooks: The attention span here is even shorter – just 8 minutes and 18 seconds.

It’s clear that in today’s world, we’re constantly dividing our attention between screens, even if it means sacrificing a fully immersive experience.

Related: They Are Now The Kids of “Generation COVID” and their Attention Spans are way worse now!

So, What About Radio?

While the poll didn’t specifically ask about radio, we like to think that radio listeners are still giving their full attention to their favourite stations. After all, there's something about listening to a good broadcast that might just keep us tuned in a little longer.

In a world full of distractions, it’s a reminder that our ability to focus is constantly being challenged. Maybe it’s time to turn off our phones and enjoy some screen-free time — at least for a few minutes!